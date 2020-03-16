Broadfin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 3.43% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,866. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 443.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

