Broadfin Capital LLC Purchases 2,573,005 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573,005 shares during the period. Viewray comprises about 3.1% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Viewray worth $23,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Get Viewray alerts:

VRAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. 52,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. On average, analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.