Broadfin Capital LLC Purchases 268,039 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,039 shares during the quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,382. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

