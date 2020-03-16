Broadfin Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 316,734 shares during the quarter. Dermira comprises about 1.8% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 1.64% of Dermira worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dermira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Dermira by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Dermira by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Dermira by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 570,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald acquired 40,926,025 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

DERM remained flat at $$18.75 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

