Broadfin Capital LLC Sells 148,111 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Broadfin Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,111 shares during the period. Intersect ENT accounts for about 2.1% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned about 2.00% of Intersect ENT worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

