Broadfin Capital LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AnaptysBio by 85.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 11,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,375. The company has a market capitalization of $369.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.98. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

