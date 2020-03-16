Broadfin Capital LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. Luminex makes up 0.6% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Luminex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Luminex by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 232,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 13,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,168. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

