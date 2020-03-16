Broadfin Capital LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 902,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,676. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

