Broadfin Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Broadfin Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the period. Sol Gel Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned about 2.56% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $17,471,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Sol Gel Technologies Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.