Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $54,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $10.20 on Monday, hitting $65.95. 3,280,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

