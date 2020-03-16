Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post $1.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Comerica posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

CMA traded down $7.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.