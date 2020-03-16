Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE NWL traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

