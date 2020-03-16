Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $13.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.62. 5,565,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. Paychex has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.