Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will report ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.53). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($4.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to ($4.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $5.49 on Monday, hitting $20.16. 1,563,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.