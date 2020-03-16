Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

EXPD traded down $6.41 on Monday, hitting $58.74. 2,580,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

