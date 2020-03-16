Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ONB traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $14.04. 2,285,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,629. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after acquiring an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

