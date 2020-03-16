Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pinduoduo Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pinduoduo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

PDD opened at $33.76 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.