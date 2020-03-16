Brokers Offer Predictions for Arista Networks Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

ANET stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,192 shares of company stock worth $14,102,983 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

