Brokers Offer Predictions for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of PTGX opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.10. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Harold E. Selick acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.