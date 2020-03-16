Brokers Offer Predictions for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

