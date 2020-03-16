Brokers Set Expectations for Agenus Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.52 on Monday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Agenus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agenus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

