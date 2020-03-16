Brokers Set Expectations for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.94, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $135.32 and a one year high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,862 shares of company stock valued at $67,952,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

