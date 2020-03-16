Brokers Set Expectations for Workday Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Shares of WDAY opened at $137.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 1-year low of $125.04 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,476 shares of company stock worth $54,915,389. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

