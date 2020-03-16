Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

