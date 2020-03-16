Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

BF/B stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,266 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

