BTU Protocol Market Cap Reaches $6.79 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $5,496.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.04045123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00040377 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

