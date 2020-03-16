Bulldog Investors LLC Acquires 22,300 Shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMCI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 173.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMCI stock remained flat at $$10.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

