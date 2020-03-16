Bulldog Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 180,000 Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,347,000.

Shares of Healthcare Merger stock remained flat at $$10.15 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,353. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65.

Healthcare Merger Profile

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

