Bulldog Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,902 shares during the period. Royce Global Value Trust comprises about 1.7% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,743,000.

NYSE RGT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 4,500 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,335.00.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

