Bulldog Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)

Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,564 shares during the quarter. Garrison Capital accounts for 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLC owned 3.34% of Garrison Capital worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 737,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GARS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Garrison Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Garrison Capital Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.