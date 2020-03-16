Bulldog Investors LLC Buys 45,620 Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,620 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 10,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,152. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

