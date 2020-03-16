Bulldog Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. 112,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.