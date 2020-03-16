Bulldog Investors LLC Buys Shares of 267,615 LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. LGL Systems Acquisition comprises 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNSU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000.

Get LGL Systems Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DFNSU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

About LGL Systems Acquisition

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Systems Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Systems Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.