Bulldog Investors LLC Grows Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU)

Bulldog Investors LLC grew its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) by 395.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the quarter. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units comprises 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 347,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 895,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:CFFAU remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

