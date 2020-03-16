Bulldog Investors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,184.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 129,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,840. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.