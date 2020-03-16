Bulldog Investors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Bulldog Investors LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,560 shares of company stock worth $203,565. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

