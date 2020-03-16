Bulldog Investors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

HTY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 9,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,850. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

