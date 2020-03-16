Bulldog Investors LLC Purchases 176,699 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Bulldog Investors LLC grew its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,699 shares during the period. BOX accounts for 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of BOX worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 104,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

