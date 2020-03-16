Bulldog Investors LLC Purchases 31,397 Shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the quarter. TAIWAN FD INC/SH accounts for 2.2% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLC owned approximately 3.12% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Matisse Capital lifted its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

TWN remained flat at $$16.86 during trading on Monday. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

