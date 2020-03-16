Bulldog Investors LLC Purchases 50,137 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Bulldog Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 221,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 145,422 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $11.33. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.