Bulldog Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 163,846 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF)

Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,692,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.24. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,685. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

