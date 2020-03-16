Bulldog Investors LLC Sells 167,339 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Bulldog Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 167,339 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 246,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

