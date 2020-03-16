Bulldog Investors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000.

FSRVU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

