Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $25.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,328. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 147.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

