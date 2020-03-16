BUZZCoin Reaches Market Cap of $203,995.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 91.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $203,995.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,854 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

