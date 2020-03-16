Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $135,579.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $33.09 million and $135,579.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, cfinex, Poloniex and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00682456 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000786 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, cfinex, TradeOgre, Coindeal, OKEx and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

