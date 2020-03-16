Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WHD stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 322,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.16. Cactus has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

