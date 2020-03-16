Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $230.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

