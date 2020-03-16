Calithera Biosciences Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.