Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Holdings Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Callaway Golf worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

ELY stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $8.25. 1,403,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,217. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $802.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

